Grants Available to Arts and Culture Nonprofits Hit by Pandemic
Published April 15, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT
The Northwest Arkansas Council and the Walton Family Foundation are working together to provide grants for area nonprofit arts and cultural organizations affected by the pandemic. Deadline for
application is April 30.
