Grants Available to Arts and Culture Nonprofits Hit by Pandemic

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 15, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT
The Northwest Arkansas Council and the Walton Family Foundation are working together to provide grants for area nonprofit arts and cultural organizations affected by the pandemic. Deadline for application is April 30.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
