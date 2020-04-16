Makers, Small Manufacturers Innovate Protective Equipment Solutions to Ease Shortage
An aerosol box created by the Aerosol Box Project Northwest Arkansas and a face shield made by University of Arkansas instructor Vincent Edwards.
The face shield is made up of two components: a 3D printed headband and a clear visor cut using a CNC router.
An acrylic sheet cut into pieces that will eventually come together into an aerosol box.
The boxes were cut and assembled by the RoArk Group in Rogers.
Completed aerosol boxes waiting for distribution.
An example of how an aerosol box can be used to protect healthcare workers during the process of intubation.
Makers and small manufacturers across the region are collaborating with medical professionals at local hospitals to come up with innovative solutions to the protective equipment shortage across the country. We speak with a University of Arkansas instructor who is producing face shields using a 3D printer and CNC router, as well as the organizer of the Aerosol Box Project, which is creating aerosol boxes that protect healthcare workers during the process of placing a patient on a ventilator.