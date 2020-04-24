© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Local Muslim Community Adjusts to Different Kind of Ramadan Amid Pandemic

KUAF
Published April 24, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
Stock Image

Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, started Thursday, April 23 and will continue through May 23. Leaders at the Bentonville Islamic Center say it's a very communal time of year and they've had to adjust to the changes brought on by social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19Muslim Community
