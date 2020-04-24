Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Local Muslim Community Adjusts to Different Kind of Ramadan Amid Pandemic
Published April 24, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, started Thursday, April 23 and will continue through May 23. Leaders at the
Bentonville Islamic Center say it's a very communal time of year and they've had to adjust to the changes brought on by social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak.
Noted Arkansas artist, Kat Wilson, is inviting individuals and families isolated at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic to participate in a…
This Wednesday marked the first night of the Jewish holiday Passover - when families and friends come together to commemorate the Exodus story. But,…
Though it is physically closed because of the coronavirus, The Momentary is posting weekly playlists not only to build engagement with the community but…
Social distancing has ended booth sales of Girl Scout cookies. To adapt, Girl Scout Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas are now allowing people to…
The Arkansas Activities Association has cancelled all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coaches around the region are adapting to the end of the…