Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Donning Bright Ties, Arkansas Interpreter Provides Vital Information to Deaf Community
Published April 29, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT
Sign language interpreter Eddie Schmeckenbecher can typically be seen next to Gov. Asa Hutchinson during his daily coronavirus response briefings.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson is typically joined each day at his COVID-19 briefings by Eddie Schmeckenbecher. Wearing a bright tie and a smile, Eddie diligently uses sign language to interpret the governor’s message for the deaf community. He's also the communication specialist for the
Arkansas School for the Deaf.
At today's briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed criticism regarding a chart he shared yesterday that had been provided by the White House.…
At today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson spent much of the time discussing the near future, which includes the lifting of…
During today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a surge in testing over the next 48 hours to alert officials of any new…
The number of cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas topped 3,000 on Monday. During today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson…
During Tuesday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he expects the state will have tested two percent of its population for…