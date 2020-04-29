Donning Bright Ties, Arkansas Interpreter Provides Vital Information to Deaf Community

© 2022 KUAF
Published April 29, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT
Sign language interpreter Eddie Schmeckenbecher can typically be seen next to Gov. Asa Hutchinson during his daily coronavirus response briefings.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is typically joined each day at his COVID-19 briefings by Eddie Schmeckenbecher. Wearing a bright tie and a smile, Eddie diligently uses sign language to interpret the governor’s message for the deaf community. He's also the communication specialist for the Arkansas School for the Deaf.

