Business As Unusual: Spreading Pure Joy in a Yellow Van
The owner of Pure Joy Ice Cream says he consulted his employees about buying this van to deliver ice cream while the pandemic shuts down the shop in downtown Siloam Springs.
Courtesy
Customers are still able to get Pure Joy ice cream curbside or have it delivered to their homes.
Courtesy
Pure Joy opened its shop in downtown Siloam Springs three years ago.
Courtesy
Ozarks at Large is lauching a series of reports called "Business As Unusual" about how niche businesses in the region are weathering the pandemic. We launch the series by speaking with the owner of Pure Joy Ice Cream in Siloam Springs to find out how he's adapted his business from scooping ice cream at the shop to delivering it to people's doors in a yellow van.