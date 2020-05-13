© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Theater Collective Delivers New Play to Your Front Door

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 13, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT
arkansas_staged.jpg

ArkansasStaged, a local experimental theater company, is getting ready to release a new play in people's front yards or outside their kitchen windows. Curbside Theatre will deliver the family-friendly show to homes in Northwest Arkansas in June and July.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories ArkansasStagedTheaterCoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content