Theater Collective Delivers New Play to Your Front Door
Published May 13, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT
ArkansasStaged, a local experimental theater company, is getting ready to release a new play in people's front yards or outside their kitchen windows.
Curbside Theatre will deliver the family-friendly show to homes in Northwest Arkansas in June and July.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
