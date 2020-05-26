Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
ArDOT Contractor Resumes Operations After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
Published May 26, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT
Courtesy
/
Arkansas Department of Transportation
Ongoing construction of the Bella Vista Bypass.
A contractor who is working for the
Arkansas Department of Transportation on the Bella Vista Bypass project will be allowed to resume operations today after one of the company's employees tested positive for COVID-19. The last time the employee was at work was May 11 and seven employees who were believed to have contact with that person have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
