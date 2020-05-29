Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Weekend Entertainment Options at Home and Outside
Published May 29, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
We called Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor at the
, at her home for some guidance about what to do this weekend. She says there are local artists performing online and an outdoor attraction is reopening with some limitations. Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
