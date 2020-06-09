© 2022 KUAF
COVID-19 Inside Arkansas Prisons: Virus Spreads Through Inmate Populations and Staff

KUAF | By Anna Stitt
Published June 9, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT
cummins_unit.jpg
Courtesy
/
Mike Keckhaver
2016 photos showing the Cummins Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction, which is located near Grady.

In a three-part series supported by the National Geographic Society's COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Journalists, multimedia reporter Anna Stitt takes an extensive look at the impact the coronavirus outbreak has had in Arkansas prisons. In the last three months, nearly 1,200 inmates in four state prisons have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 134 staff working at eight state prisons have also tested positive. In part one, Stitt speaks with inmates at the Cummins Unit, which became Arkansas's largest hotspot for the virus and has seen 11 inmate deaths from COVID-19.

Ozarks at Large Stories Cummins State PrisonCoronavirusCOVID-19Arkansas Prisons
Anna Stitt
Anna Stitt is an award-winning multimedia reporter. She grew up in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas, graduated from Swarthmore College and the Transom Story Workshop, and spent several years as a news producer at KNWA-TV in Fayetteville and KSTP-TV in Minneapolis. Her audio work has been featured on public radio stations across the U.S. She produced the series on COVID-19 in Arkansas prisons through a grant from the National Geographic Society.
