COVID-19 Inside Arkansas Prisons: Virus Spreads Through Inmate Populations and Staff

In a three-part series supported by the National Geographic Society's COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Journalists, multimedia reporter Anna Stitt takes an extensive look at the impact the coronavirus outbreak has had in Arkansas prisons. In the last three months, nearly 1,200 inmates in four state prisons have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 134 staff working at eight state prisons have also tested positive. In part one, Stitt speaks with inmates at the Cummins Unit, which became Arkansas's largest hotspot for the virus and has seen 11 inmate deaths from COVID-19.