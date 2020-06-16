© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
University of Arkansas

iNaturalist App Helps Identify Wild Ozarks Things

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 16, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
The iNaturalist app identified the wild hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens) flowers.
Courtesy
The app also identified this ebony jewelwing (Calopteryx maculata) perched on a redbud leaf (Cercis canadensis).
Courtesy
iNaturalist also identified this common sawfly larvae, enjoying a morning feast.
Courtesy
iNaturalist confirmed that Junebug, Ogles's adopted French Bulldog, at rest, resembles a bat (although the app's designers strongly discourage taking photos of pets).
Courtesy
Jennifer Ogle pauses along a trail on Lake Fayetteville City Park where native hydrangea is in bloom.
J. Froelich

iNaturalist is a free app designed by National Geographic and the California Academy of Sciences for users to explore and connect with nature. Jennifer Ogle, University of Arkansas Herbarium Collections manager, demonstrates how iNaturalist works on trail hike along Lake Fayetteville.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
