iNaturalist App Helps Identify Wild Ozarks Things
The iNaturalist app identified the wild hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens) flowers.
Courtesy
The app also identified this ebony jewelwing (Calopteryx maculata) perched on a redbud leaf (Cercis canadensis).
Courtesy
iNaturalist also identified this common sawfly larvae, enjoying a morning feast.
Courtesy
iNaturalist confirmed that Junebug, Ogles's adopted French Bulldog, at rest, resembles a bat (although the app's designers strongly discourage taking photos of pets).
Courtesy
Jennifer Ogle pauses along a trail on Lake Fayetteville City Park where native hydrangea is in bloom.
J. Froelich
iNaturalist is a free app designed by National Geographic and the California Academy of Sciences for users to explore and connect with nature. Jennifer Ogle, University of Arkansas Herbarium Collections manager, demonstrates how iNaturalist works on trail hike along Lake Fayetteville.