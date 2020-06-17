Mercy Health Managing COVID-19 Surge Despite Increase in Patients, Hospitalizations
Although the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in Arkansas back in March, Northwest Arkansas is only now seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases across the region, which means local hospitals are admitting more patients who require hospitalization and the use of a ventilator. Mercy Clinic Northwest Arkansas President Steve Goss discusses how the health system is managing the growing number of cases and how it prepared for that eventuality ahead of time.