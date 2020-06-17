© 2022 KUAF
Mercy Health Managing COVID-19 Surge Despite Increase in Patients, Hospitalizations

Published June 17, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
Mercy Health System
Steve Goss is the president of Mercy Clinic Northwest Arkansas.

Although the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in Arkansas back in March, Northwest Arkansas is only now seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases across the region, which means local hospitals are admitting more patients who require hospitalization and the use of a ventilator. Mercy Clinic Northwest Arkansas President Steve Goss discusses how the health system is managing the growing number of cases and how it prepared for that eventuality ahead of time.

Mercy Health, Coronavirus, COVID-19
