Fayetteville Couple Travels to Tulsa to Protest President Trump's Campaign Rally

Long-time civil rights activist Ranaga Farbiaz and his partner, Loudy Bousman, traveled to the BOC Arena in Tulsa to protest President Donald Trump's first major rally since a global pandemic was declared. They provide an eyewitness account of events.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.