Reckoning With a Long History of Racism
Published June 25, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Simon & Schuster
The new book
is about the 1919 murder of hundreds of African-American men, women and children. The book's author, J. Chester Johnson, discusses the danger of ignoring, dismissing or downplaying the country's history of racism. We'll hear much more from him on an upcoming edition of Damaged Heritage: The Elaine Race Massacre and a Story of Reconciliation Ozarks at Large.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
