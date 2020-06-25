© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Reckoning With a Long History of Racism

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 25, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
The new book Damaged Heritage: The Elaine Race Massacre and a Story of Reconciliation is about the 1919 murder of hundreds of African-American men, women and children. The book's author, J. Chester Johnson, discusses the danger of ignoring, dismissing or downplaying the country's history of racism. We'll hear much more from him on an upcoming edition of Ozarks at Large.

