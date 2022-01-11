Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
More Cases, More Cases, More Cases
Published January 11, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST
The top news across Arkansas continues to be the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. Hospitals have more patients and more school districts are in higher infection zones.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our first show back after a holiday break includes another single-day rise in COVID-19 in Arkansas, Dr. Joe Thompson's plea for schools to take virus…
-
The show starts with another Arkansas record for virus cases, more schools adopting mask mandates, early voting in a special election and an addition to…
-
A new week begins with virus cases rising in Arkansas, a proposed state budget from Governor Asa Hutchinson and an Arkansas women's basketball win over…