Ozarks at Large Stories Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests Dispersed by Arkansas Department of Health KUAF | By Kyle Kellams, Matthew Moore Published January 13, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST M Moore / KUAFThe South Parking Lot of the Fayetteville Library is one of many locations for the free tests The first shipment of at-home COVID-19 tests are being given away across the state at local libraries and other community partners. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha says that the high positivity rate is an indication that more testing is needed.