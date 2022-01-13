© 2022 KUAF
Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests Dispersed by Arkansas Department of Health

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams,
Matthew Moore
Published January 13, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST
The South Parking Lot of the Fayetteville Library is one of many locations for the free tests

The first shipment of at-home COVID-19 tests are being given away across the state at local libraries and other community partners. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha says that the high positivity rate is an indication that more testing is needed.

