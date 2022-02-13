Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The panemic is nearly 23 months old in Arkansas and whenever it ends, effects for people and the state will last. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state…
The first shipment of at-home COVID-19 tests are being given away across the state at local libraries and other community partners. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha…
For the first time since late September the single-day total of new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas is over 1,000. Hospitalizations are increasing again and…
Our top of show includes the numbers from the Arkansas Deparment of Health, legal action taken by Arkansas against a company the state says never…
The Arkansas Department of Health is encouraging people to get vaccinated for the flu this fall to avoid an outbreak and potential strain on the state's…
This week FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer and BioNtech’s COVID-19 vaccine, previously authorized only for emergency use. The U.S. Department of…
Since launching in May, a statewide vaccination appointment call center has received approximately 24,000 calls. Although call volume has decreased, an…
This month, the Arkansas Department of Health began operating mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics in each of the state's five health regions. Clinics rotate…
Fewer Arkansans are catching influenza this season, data show. Experts believe it may be due to COVID-19 NPI's, or non-pharmaceutical interventions, such…
Arkansans receiving the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine are being asked to report any systemic side effects, says Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist and…