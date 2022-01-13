Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
New Single-Day Record for Virus Cases, Senator defends Filibuster and Razorbacks Roll
Published January 13, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST
Arkansas recorded nearly
11,000 new cases of COVID-19, a new single-day record. Also in the news: Arkansas' senior US Senator defends the filibuster and the Razorback men's basketball team gets a big victory.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
