Remote Ozarks County Sees Real Estate Rush
Lots of land transactions are being filed here at the Newton County Courthouse in downtown Jasper.
J. Froelich
Newton County Clerk Donnie Davis says his office has been busy filing lots of land transactions.
J. Froelich
Louisiana migrants Lisa and Kye Duet celebrate after signing papers securing their new Newton County property.”";
J. Froelich
Jasper Mayor Jan Larson says she welcomes newcomers and the business they bring.
J. Froelich
Rayne Davidson, principal broker for Arkansas Diamond Realty, says land sales have skyrocketed.
J. Froelich
Newton County native Don Simpkins who researches local history says eras of migrants have settled in Newton County, starting with indigenous peoples.
J. Froelich
The historic Ozark Café in downtown Jasper is a popular spot for new migrants, locals and tourists."
J. Froelich
The Buffalo National River is a major draw for new migrants.
Rayne Davidson
Parthenon resident Bill Lord is among a few original 1970s back-to-the-land migrants who remain in Newton County.
J. Froelich
Former Arkansas Senator Randy Laverty, left, stands with son Jim Randy Laverty inside his business, Jasper Farm Supply, recently sold to a farm supply chain.”";
Randy Laverty
So much property in Newton County has sold during the pandemic, that once-affordable land prices have soared. Buyers include couples and familes relocating from crowded urban centers and climate catastrophe zones to carve out new lives on the Ozarks. But others are investors buying up land to develop or market as short-term vacation rentals. We query officials, businesses, locals and newcomers about what the changes portend.