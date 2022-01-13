© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Remote Ozarks County Sees Real Estate Rush

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 13, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST
1 of 10
Lots of land transactions are being filed here at the Newton County Courthouse in downtown Jasper.
J. Froelich
2 of 10
Newton County Clerk Donnie Davis says his office has been busy filing lots of land transactions.
J. Froelich
3 of 10
Louisiana migrants Lisa and Kye Duet celebrate after signing papers securing their new Newton County property.”";
J. Froelich
4 of 10
Jasper Mayor Jan Larson says she welcomes newcomers and the business they bring.
J. Froelich
5 of 10
Rayne Davidson, principal broker for Arkansas Diamond Realty, says land sales have skyrocketed.
J. Froelich
6 of 10
Newton County native Don Simpkins who researches local history says eras of migrants have settled in Newton County, starting with indigenous peoples.
J. Froelich
7 of 10
The historic Ozark Café in downtown Jasper is a popular spot for new migrants, locals and tourists."
J. Froelich
8 of 10
The Buffalo National River is a major draw for new migrants.
Rayne Davidson
9 of 10
Parthenon resident Bill Lord is among a few original 1970s back-to-the-land migrants who remain in Newton County.
J. Froelich
10 of 10
Former Arkansas Senator Randy Laverty, left, stands with son Jim Randy Laverty inside his business, Jasper Farm Supply, recently sold to a farm supply chain.”";
Randy Laverty

So much property in Newton County has sold during the pandemic, that once-affordable land prices have soared. Buyers include couples and familes relocating from crowded urban centers and climate catastrophe zones to carve out new lives on the Ozarks. But others are investors buying up land to develop or market as short-term vacation rentals. We query officials, businesses, locals and newcomers about what the changes portend.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
