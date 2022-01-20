Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
U of A Hosts Free Covid-19 Test Clinic
Published January 20, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas/Chieko Hara
The University of Arkansas is holding a
free, mass covid-19 testing clinic for students, faculty and staff through Feb. 18. Anyone with a university ID card can recieve a PCR test at the test site on the Union Mall on the Fayetteville campus weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
