Ozarks at Large Stories
University of Arkansas

U of A Hosts Free Covid-19 Test Clinic

KUAF | By Daniel Caruth
Published January 20, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST
The University of Arkansas is holding a free, mass covid-19 testing clinic for students, faculty and staff through Feb. 18. Anyone with a university ID card can recieve a PCR test at the test site on the Union Mall on the Fayetteville campus weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Daniel Caruth
