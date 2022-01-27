© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories TruckingNWACCSupply Chain
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Rachell Sanchez-Smith is an assistant producer for Ozarks at Large and an undergraduate student at the University of Arkansas studying journalism.
See stories by Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Related Content