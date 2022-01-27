Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NWACC Trucking Students Offered CDL Scholarship
Published January 27, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST
Northwest Arkansas Community College announced a new scholarship for trucking students to get their commercial delivery license, sponsored by trucking pioneer Willis Shaw.
