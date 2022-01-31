© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
University of Arkansas

U of A Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

KUAF | By Daniel Caruth
Published January 31, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST
holrem_pen.jpg
Courtesy
/
Chieko Hara/University of Arkansas
The pen, gifted from Sen. Bart Hester (R - Cave Springs), signed into law Holocaust Education for 5-12 grade students in Arkansas.

Last week the University of Arkansas commemmorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day by dedicating the pen used to sign Holocaust education into law in Arkansas last year. 

University of Arkansas Education diversity Holocaust Jewish
Daniel Caruth
See stories by Daniel Caruth
