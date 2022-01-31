Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
U of A Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day
Published January 31, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST
Last week the University of Arkansas commemmorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day by dedicating the pen used to sign Holocaust education into law in Arkansas last year.
