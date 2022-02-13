Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
diversity
-
Last week the University of Arkansas commemmorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day by dedicating the pen used to sign Holocaust education into law…
-
Beginning in March, three cohorts of nonprofits from across northwest Arkansas will be partnering with the IDEALS Institute. For more information about…
-
Next spring the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will offer a Diversity Studies minor for students. The program will included more than two dozen…
-
The IDEALS Institute at the University of Arkansas has received major grant funding from Walton Family Foundation. Joe Randall, the senior program officer…
-
SameSport, an online database, is helping to connect athletes with disabilities to adaptive sports programs in northwest Arkansas. The organization aims…
-
The University of Arkansas Office of Study Abroad is launching a new program to pay for application cost and fees for up to 150 passports. The Arkansas…
-
KUAF is looking for a Community Engagement Manager to build and strengthen community in one of the best places to live in the country. The Community…
-
Senate Bill 3, a hate crimes bill filed in November and presented to the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday, aims to enhance sentencing for offenses…
-
A Springdale teacher has resigned after administrators were made aware of a video in which the teacher berates a student for acting like Marshallese…
-
This past Friday, Gayatri Agnew, who is a member of the Bentonville City Council, and Monica Kumar held a Stop Asian Hate vigil outside The Momentary in…