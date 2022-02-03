© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Sound Perimeter: I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

KUAF | By Lia Uribe
Published February 3, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST
sound_perimeter_58_-_billieholiday.jpg
Public Domain
Billie Holliday

This week, University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe brings us a soundtrack for the snow with music by Einojuhani Rautavaara, Astor Piazzolla and Irving Berlin, featuring performances by Leipzig Radio Symphony Orchestra, Astor Piazzolla’s Quintet and Billie Holiday.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories MusicSound Perimeter
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content