'Undisciplined' Live in Rogers Tonight

Dr. Caree Banton, Director of the African and African-American Studies program at the University of Arkansas and host of the podcast Undisciplined, along with KUAF public radio, presents a series of four live podcast recordings in celebration of Black History Month. The first event is tonight at 5pm at Into+View Art Gallery and Studio in Rogers.
