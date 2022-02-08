© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

'Undisciplined' Live in Rogers Tonight

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams,
Matthew Moore
Published February 8, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
undisciplined_fb_2.8.22.jpg

Dr. Caree Banton, Director of the African and African-American Studies program at the University of Arkansas and host of the podcast Undisciplined, along with KUAF public radio, presents a series of four live podcast recordings in celebration of Black History Month. The first event is tonight at 5pm at Into+View Art Gallery and Studio in Rogers.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories UndisciplinedUndisciplined Live
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Related Content