KASU 91.9 FM
Arkansas State University's public media service, your A-State connection to NPR and unique local music, news, arts and views, at 91.9 FM.
-
On today's show, a judge is scheduled to hear arguments soon about whether to dismiss a lawsuit against the state of Arkansas for its near-total abortion ban, and we hear one of the plaintiffs share her story. We’re also rolling along with our series dedicated to Arkansas governors of the modern era. Plus, we learn about butterflies in downtown Springdale and hear Sound Perimeter guiding us into autumn.