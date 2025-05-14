Sofia GalvanKUAF News Intern
Sofia Galvan is a senior journalism student at the University of Arkansas and a news intern with Ozarks at Large.
-
As the Latino community grows in northwest Arkansas, local businesses influenced by it are expanding too. One new restaurant, Taqueria Lucha, highlights how Latino culture spreads along one of Fayetteville’s most popular streets.
-
Northwest Arkansas residents are concerned about proposed cuts in federal programs. On today's show, we hear from a town hall last night that addressed a proposed federal budget. Also, the Latino food community is growing in Fayetteville. Plus, a preview of live music across the region and a conversation with a stained glass artist.