Victoria HernandezNews Intern
Victoria Hernandez is a news intern for KUAF and currently a senior dual majoring in English/Journalism with History and Gender Studies minors and a first year graduate student through the 5-Year Masters in Journalism program with a focus in News Narratives at the University of Arkansas. Hernandez is also the returning editor-in-chief of the award-winning student produced publication Hill Magazine.
-
Today on The Outline: The Arkansas Senate is approving a bill to cap state income taxes at 4.4% for individuals earning over $24,000 per year. Also, the ongoing legislative session ends before lawmakers can vote on a new FOIA Act. Plus, ExperienceFayetteville hosts a bike-friendly city boot-camp.
-
On today's show, examining how Arkansans vote in modern elections. Plus, Rogers teacher and novelist Jeff Ayers discusses the writing process behind his new book "Skate the Seeker". Also, Carnatic music with Vittal Ramamurthy.