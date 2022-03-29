EPA Pressing for Cross-State Air Pollution Control Rule

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, under the Biden Administration has renewed efforts — greatly curtailed during the Trump administration — to reduce harmful industrial ozone-forming emissions from industry, including coal-powered energy facilities. The non-profit Sierra Club, which works in Arkansas, supports the rule. But Southwestern Electric Power Company says it's Flint Creek Power Plant in Gentry, Benton County operates with some of the lowest permitted emissions limits of any coal-fueled generating unit in the country.