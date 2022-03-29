© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
OALitunes.png
Ozarks at Large Stories

EPA Pressing for Cross-State Air Pollution Control Rule

Published March 29, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Pirkey Coal Plant.jpg
Courtesy
/
SWEPCO
AEP Southwestern Electric Power Company’s aging H.W., Pirkey Coal Plant near Longview, Texas will be retired next year.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, under the Biden Administration has renewed efforts — greatly curtailed during the Trump administration — to reduce harmful industrial ozone-forming emissions from industry, including coal-powered energy facilities. The non-profit Sierra Club, which works in Arkansas, supports the rule. But Southwestern Electric Power Company says it's Flint Creek Power Plant in Gentry, Benton County operates with some of the lowest permitted emissions limits of any coal-fueled generating unit in the country.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories SWEPCOWind Generation
Stay Connected
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich