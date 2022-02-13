Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
SWEPCO
We begin November with new legislative districts proposed for Arkansas, a SWEPCO grant of $100,000 for students in Rogers, and a timetable for sale of…
Arkansas electric utility companies are disptaching crews to help repair electrical grid damage in Louisiana caused by Ida, a Category 4 hurricane which…
Southwestern Electric Power Company, SWEPCO, has submitted a request to Arkansas Public Service Commission to increase base rates to recover environmental…
A new wind farm in Oklahoma, owned by Southwestern Electric Power Company and sister utility, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, recently began to…
After back to back winter storms two weeks ago dropped temperatures to as much as negative 20 degrees along with several inches of snow, Arkansans are now…
The Sierra Club has issued a new report titled The Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges, which ranks electric utilities operating across the U.S. on…
In mid-March, SWEPCO, Southwestern Electric Power Company, announced reaching a settlement agreement to purchase several new wind generation and…
The proposed Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project will generate 6 million megawatt-hours of new wind energy. The project is expected to save customers…
A University of Arkansas research team surveyed hundreds of Northwest Arkansas political and business leaders on state energy policy issues. The study…