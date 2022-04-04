Nuisance Mold Abatement in Hillcrest Towers Inadequate Tenants Say

A mold outbreak in Hillcrest Towers’ HVAC system, which first occurred last year, persists, certain occupants claim. The 120-unit recently renovated public housing apartment complex in downtown Fayetteville accommodates low to moderate income families, seniors and individuals with disabilities. Concerned tenants say Fayetteville Housing Authority has been slow to respond. The interim housing director, however says, the city has and continues to take abatement measures to address the problem — assessed by experts to be minor.