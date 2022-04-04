© 2022 KUAF
Nuisance Mold Abatement in Hillcrest Towers Inadequate Tenants Say

Published April 4, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT
An HVAC wall register appears to be covered with mold inside a Hillcrest Tower apartment.

A mold outbreak in Hillcrest Towers’ HVAC system, which first occurred last year, persists, certain occupants claim. The 120-unit recently renovated public housing apartment complex in downtown Fayetteville accommodates low to moderate income families, seniors and individuals with disabilities. Concerned tenants say Fayetteville Housing Authority has been slow to respond. The interim housing director, however says, the city has and continues to take abatement measures to address the problem — assessed by experts to be minor.

Ozarks at Large Stories Hillcrest TowersFayetteville Housing Authority
Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
