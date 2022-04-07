Fayetteville Offers Bounty on Invasive Trees, Shrubs
Fayetteville Parks & Recreation Urban Forester, John Scott, stands in the nursery among a young crop of native trees soon to be given away as bounty.
Invasive Bradford Pears bloom along a street in Fayetteville, which the city, under an annual bounty program seeks to replace with native trees.
Chinese Bush Honeysuckle growing in vacant lots, property and parks in Fayetteville has been targeted as an invasive, aggressively crowding out native plants and shrubs.
For the fourth year in a row, Fayetteville has placed a “bounty” on certain invasive shrubs and trees spreading across city lots, parks and dedicated green spaces.