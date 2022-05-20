Fayetteville Arts Council Muralists Complete Commissions
1 of 3 — Jeremy1.jpg
Jeremy Navarette's mural serves as a colorful welcome to those entering Fayetteville's downtown district.
J.Froelich
2 of 3 — Jeremy2.jpg
Artist Jeremy Navarette painted a lightening bug, one of numerous creatures, on his 400 square foot mural, now complete near the intersection of Block Street and Archibald Yell Boulevard.
J.Froelich
3 of 3 — Austin.jpg
Artist Austin Floyd is incorporating a historic Fayetteville High School sport mascot mural, which he recently restored and embellished, into his wildlife mural he's painting at the intersection of College Avenue and Rock Street.
J.Froelich
Last winter, Fayetteville Arts Council selected two artists, Jeremy Navarette and Austin Floyd, to paint murals on either end of a tall winding concrete retaining wall along Archibald Yell, a busy historic highway in South Fayetteville. Navarette completed his mural last week over three days. Floyd plans to complete his mural this weekend, and welcomes visitors to stop by.