Murals
-
Ouizi, an artist from Detroit, is creating a two-story mural in downtown Bentonville. She explains her method of transferring work from a digital drawing…
-
Last week, middle school students in Paris, in Logan County, completed a mural titled "We Are Paris." We speak with Anne Canada, librarian and teacher at…
-
21c Museum Hotel is hosting a screening of a video mural by French artist JR. The work features 245 people representing the different perspectives in the…
-
Heidi Geist is creating art for 48 breweries in 48 states as part of her 48 Beer Project. The Maine artist is collaborating with Ozark Beer Company in…
-
Green Candy is an art action presented by Experience Fayetteville and JustKids with the goal of generating discussion around waste and sustainability…
-
Several murals in Fayetteville are taking shape and we briefly visit with artist Jason Jones about his big jackrabbit taking shape on the Razorback…
-
Large-scale paintings have appeared on buildings in Bentonville, Fayetteville and Springdale this month. The subject matter ranges from the Experience…
-
Larger-than-life portraits are a signature part of Guido van Helten's murals. The artist creates images that represent the people and history of the place…
-
International artists will once again paint murals in downtown Fort Smith as part of The Unexpected. Now in its second year, this art initiative is…
-
Art Feeds worked with Asbell Elementary School students for four weeks in April to design a new mural. The artwork has been installed on the south wall of…