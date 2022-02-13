Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fayetteville Roots Fest
-
The late multi-instrumentalist and Arkansas-native, Smilin' Bob Lewis' collection of more than 100 unique guitars, banjos, fiddles, amps and more are on…
-
Becca Martin Brown, the features editor with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, places the weekend spotlight on Springdale and Eureka Springs for…
-
The 2020 Fayetteville Roots Festival didn't include live music becuase of the pandemic. The 2021 version is a three-night, all-outdoor event with limited…
-
A new weekly patio concert series at Wood Stone Pizza's Uptown location in Fayetteville features local musicians every Wednesday night. On June 2, Clare…
-
For months this year, we dug into the Fayetteville Roots Festival archives for musical performances on our show. As 2021 approaches, we consider new ideas…
-
The Fayetteville Roots Festival and Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food continue to combine efforts to provide meals for musicians and others…
-
We dip into our archives to bring you a pair of singalongs from the 2019 and 2018 installments of the Fayetteville Roots Festival. First, Rhiannon…
-
As gigs get canceled and people in the music industry lose income, a collaboration between Roots Festival, Tyson Foods, Ozark Beer Company and Pack Shack…
-
The new Ken Burns documentary Country Music continues Sunday evening on PBS stations around the country, including AETN. Today, we hear more from our…
-
The Roots Festival is more than just music. As the 2019 edition approaches, we find out more about the chefs and food expected to take over Northwest…