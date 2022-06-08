Arkansas Recreational Marijuana Ballot Petition Initiative Exceeding Expectations
Contract canvasser Jeff Hollis, right, with Ellis Hairston, a Verified Arkansas coordinator prepare to collect petition signatures on the Fayetteville square to legalize recreational marijuana.
A Verified Arkansas validation crew based at northwest Arkansas headquarters in downtown Fayetteville sorts through ballot petitions.
A state-wide citizens' petition initiative to place an Arkansas constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana for adults on the November ballot is well underway. The “Responsible Growth Arkansas” campaign ends July 8th.