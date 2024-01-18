© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.
Resilient Black Women
RBW Season 4: Happy New Year!

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia Simpson
Published January 18, 2024 at 7:05 AM CST
Resilient Black Women logo
Happy New Year! This is the first episode of season 4! Deneshia and Joi make some space to identify how they feel about the New Year and how they are trying to tackle this year. One thing to note is that this is the only LIVE recording for this season due to Joi’s upcoming delivery of her 4th child. Pre-recording season 4 was done to help support Joi’s Maternity Leave. So we find our co-hosts excited to be sharing an IN REAL TIME episode for this season. You will notice some more authenticity from the cohosts. As they start discussing their list of IN’s and OUT’s they start recognizing how hard it is to identify the things they want to be OUT in their 2024 year. This is really good news because there is some hope for at least one or two more IN REAL TIME episodes for this season.

So, share with us below! What’s the mindset you are bringing into your 2024? Which parts of this episode really challenged or encouraged you? Email us! DM us on Instagram! We can't wait to hear from you! Remember to give yourself GRACE, COMPASSION, and TIME. It is okay to have a slow starting year…

@resilietblackwomen_org
@joimcgowan_lpc
Deneshia does not have a instagram

Resilient Black Women #happynewyear#mentalhealthmatters #blackmentalhealthmatters
Joi McGowan
Joi McGowan is the co-host of <i>Resilient Black Women.</i>
Deneshia Simpson
Deneshia Simpson is the co-host of Resilient Black Women.
