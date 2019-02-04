Scratching the Surface
Fridays at 2:04pm
Locally produced, this weekly segment deals with any and all of the latest information on activity in all things science. From the latest news in medicine, nature, technology, etc...you'll hear it all from Pete Hartman, Operations Manager here at KUAF.
Latest Episodes
Tune into this episode of Scratching the Surface to hear about the huge peanut-shaped asteroid, Itokawa.
On this installment of Scratching the Surface, Pluto Manager Caitlin Ahrens talks about chaos terrains across our solar system.
On this episode of Scratching the Surface, Pluto Manager Caitlin Ahrens talks about the possible dwarf-planet Quaoar.