© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
ScratchingSurface1400x1400_72-01.png
Scratching the Surface
Fridays at 2:04pm
Hosted by Pete Hartman

Locally produced, this weekly segment deals with any and all of the latest information on activity in all things science. From the latest news in medicine, nature, technology, etc...you'll hear it all from Pete Hartman, Operations Manager here at KUAF.

Latest Episodes
Load More