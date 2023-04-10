The R Word: A Preview of Season 2

The R Word, a podcast hosted by Lowell Taylor that explores reparations' role in racial, social, and economic justice and the Christian Church, is back. Lowell gives us a preview of what to expect in season 2 of the podcast and a preview of the R Word's latest book discussion on Reparations: A Christian Call for Repentance and Repair by Greg Thompson and Duke Kwon.

Reserve your place for The R Word book discussion on April 15th at the Fayetteville Public Library from 2 - 3:30pm here.