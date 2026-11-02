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_underscore
Hosted by Grace Penry

"_underscore" is a local storytelling show meant to *underscore* local writers’ and poets’ work while at the same time, putting this work into conversation with each other by creating an oral archive.

Latest Episodes
  • "_underscore", the series: Ghost Stories
    Earlier in October, _underscore went live with stories of the dead. Tonight’s episode features stories told at that live recording.
  • "_underscore", the series: The First Fall
    "The First Fall" is the second episode of Grace Penry's "Underscore", and includes stories and poems about the first time falling for something, or someone.
  • "_underscore", the series: Midnight Sun
    "_underscore" is a local storytelling show meant to *underscore* local writers’ and poets’ work while at the same time, putting this work into conversation with each other by creating an oral archive.