_underscore
"_underscore" is a local storytelling show meant to *underscore* local writers’ and poets’ work while at the same time, putting this work into conversation with each other by creating an oral archive.
Latest Episodes
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Earlier in October, _underscore went live with stories of the dead. Tonight’s episode features stories told at that live recording.
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"The First Fall" is the second episode of Grace Penry's "Underscore", and includes stories and poems about the first time falling for something, or someone.
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"_underscore" is a local storytelling show meant to *underscore* local writers’ and poets’ work while at the same time, putting this work into conversation with each other by creating an oral archive.