Undisciplined

Undisciplined Live: Black Entrepreneurship

Published February 16, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST
On today's episode of Undisciplined, we bring your our live recording from February 8th at Into+View Gallery in Rogers, Arkansas.

Undisciplined is live for the first time ever in front of an audience. The subject of the conversation revolves around Black entrepreneurship. The panel includes Keith Kidd, owner of KDK's Chicken and Waffles, Nate Walls, owner of Secondhand Smoke, Kinya Christian, owner of Into+View Gallery, and Osis David, owner of Tropical Market. The conversation was moderated by Ozarks at Large host Kyle Kellams and Caree Banton.

Undisciplined
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
