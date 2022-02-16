Undisciplined Live: Black Entrepreneurship

Undisciplined is live for the first time ever in front of an audience. The subject of the conversation revolves around Black entrepreneurship. The panel includes Keith Kidd, owner of KDK's Chicken and Waffles, Nate Walls, owner of Secondhand Smoke, Kinya Christian, owner of Into+View Gallery, and Osis David, owner of Tropical Market. The conversation was moderated by Ozarks at Large host Kyle Kellams and Caree Banton.