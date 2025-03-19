© 2025 KUAF
Black Women’s Radical Imagination

By Caree Banton,
Karynecia Conner
Published March 19, 2025 at 10:09 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This episode explores Black women’s path into politics. Unlike the formal traditional pathways taken by other ethnic groups into politics, Black women’s entrance into politics highlights their role in community building, organizing, and efforts to uphold democracy. Nowhere was that more visible than in the recent presidential election where nearly 45,000 Black women in sororities came together in a zoom meeting and raised over $1.5 million for the presidential candidate and soror, Kamala Harris.

