Black Women’s Radical Imagination
This episode explores Black women’s path into politics. Unlike the formal traditional pathways taken by other ethnic groups into politics, Black women’s entrance into politics highlights their role in community building, organizing, and efforts to uphold democracy. Nowhere was that more visible than in the recent presidential election where nearly 45,000 Black women in sororities came together in a zoom meeting and raised over $1.5 million for the presidential candidate and soror, Kamala Harris.