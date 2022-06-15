© 2022 KUAF
Undisciplined

Undisciplined Live: Movement Towards Freedom Now

Published June 15, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
In celebration of Juneteenth, Undisciplined held a live taping of the podcast in front of an audience at NorthWest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville, Arkansas. The topic of discussion was continuing the work of freedom in the spirit of Juneteenth, with three panelists doing the work of justice and freedom in northwest Arkansas.

Host: Caree Banton
Guests: Sarah Moore, Beth Coger, and Monique Jones
Producer: Matthew Moore

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF and Ozarks at Large.

