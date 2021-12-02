BTH: New Park on the Mississippi

The new park will connect to Big River Crossing, allowing passage from the Memphis Riverfront to the new park. Ducks Unlimited has partnered with BRPC to ensure that while the new park has its trails, it also makes sure that the natural wetland ecosystem is taken care of and not disrupted.

The CEO of Ducks Unlimited, Adam Putnam and Big River Park Conservancy's Dow McVean join host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for this week's Behind the Headlines. Guests discuss the construction of the new park and what it means for the local community and land.

