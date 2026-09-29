Arkansas TV sets October debate lineup without Sen. Tom Cotton

Arkansas TV has announced its lineup of political candidate debates ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, but Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton will not be participating.

In all, 18 candidates in seven state and federal races will take part in the debates at Arkansas TV studios in Conway from Oct. 12 through Oct. 15. The races include the U.S. Senate, all four of Arkansas' congressional districts, governor and secretary of state.

The first debate features candidates seeking Arkansas' Fourth Congressional District seat and begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12. The final debate, on Thursday, Oct. 15, features candidates for the Second Congressional District.

Veteran TV anchor Steve Barnes will moderate. The debates will air on Arkansas TV and be livestreamed on the station's YouTube channel.

Earlier this month, Cotton and his Democratic challenger, Hallie Shoffner, announced they would participate in a debate hosted by conservative Christian news outlet Salem Media.

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