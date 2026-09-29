© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas TV sets October debate lineup without Sen. Tom Cotton

By Kyle Kellams,
Little Rock Public Radio
Published September 29, 2026 at 2:37 PM CDT
Republican U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman
Arkansas Advocate
/
(courtesy photos)
Republican U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman

Arkansas TV has announced its lineup of political candidate debates ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, but Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton will not be participating.

In all, 18 candidates in seven state and federal races will take part in the debates at Arkansas TV studios in Conway from Oct. 12 through Oct. 15. The races include the U.S. Senate, all four of Arkansas' congressional districts, governor and secretary of state.

The first debate features candidates seeking Arkansas' Fourth Congressional District seat and begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12. The final debate, on Thursday, Oct. 15, features candidates for the Second Congressional District.

Veteran TV anchor Steve Barnes will moderate. The debates will air on Arkansas TV and be livestreamed on the station's YouTube channel.

Earlier this month, Cotton and his Democratic challenger, Hallie Shoffner, announced they would participate in a debate hosted by conservative Christian news outlet Salem Media.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas GovernmentElections
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content