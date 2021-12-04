Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Bunnies, Magic Muffins Subject of New Children's Book by Cheri White

  • Courtesy / Cheri White

“Seven Lucky Bunnies and the Magic Muffin Dance,” is a delightul new children's book authored by long-time Eureka Springs resident, Cheri White. The story is inspired by a whimsical illustration of rabbits created by Fayetteville artist, Christina Smith. The book also contains a recipe for magic muffins as well as several magical songs performed by the late Christy Simpson. Proceeds from all sales will be donated to the Berryville Public Library construction fund. White will sign copies of “Seven Lucky Bunnies and the Magic Muffin Dance” this Saturday from 10am to 2pm at the "Story Maker Book Fair" hosted by Writers Colony at Dairy Hollow, staged in Highlander Hall at the Eureka Springs Community Center. 

