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Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Sounding Justice

By Lia Uribe,
Sophia Nourani
Published April 13, 2026 at 2:12 PM CDT
Mary Lou Williams, Vladimir Martynov
Mary Lou Williams, Vladimir Martynov

Today's Sound Perimeter listens across distance: two composers, both born in 1946, two different worlds. Vladimir Martynov and Mary Lou Williams arrive at the sacred from very different paths. Martynov through stillness, through a sound that unfolds like breath, rooted in chant and contemplation. Williams through voice and rhythm, through jazz, blues, and gospel carried into a liturgical space.

Different languages, different histories, and yet, both works hold a quiet insistence on justice. On compassion, on the dignity of human life.They are not the same sound, but they shared gesture: music as reflection, as prayer, as a way of imagining something better.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

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Ozarks at Large Sound PerimeterClassical Music
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Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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