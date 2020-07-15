Community Spotlight: Wild Ones Continues to Serve NWA Community

Today Pete is joined via phone by Eric Fuselier with the Ozark Chapter of Wild Ones, an organization that pursues environmental conservation in NWA.

This group provides monthly educational programing about the native plant community in Northwest Arkansas, and how to encorporate these plants into landscaping to benefit our local ecosystem. Wild Ones is continuing to provide services virtually, and also provides free consulting and advice about which plant species are most likely to succeed in your house or business's yard.

For more information, email wildonesozarkchapter@gmail.com or visit their website.