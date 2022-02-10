Do the Math

Jazz, soul, and rock and roll add up for a weekend full of live music opportunities.

Fri. Feb 11

Sat. Feb 12

Sun. Feb 13

Mon. Feb 14

Tue. Feb 15

  • J Ray Davis at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Wed. Feb 16

  • Todd Snider at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 on Wed., 8:30 p.m.
  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thur. Feb 17

  • Gary Allan at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - start at $40, 7:30 p.m.
  • Geoff Tate at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
  • Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Folk Jam at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
  • Invoke at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.

Music

