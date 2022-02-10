Do the Math

Jazz, soul, and rock and roll add up for a weekend full of live music opportunities.
Fri. Feb 11
- Oreo Blue & Friends ft. Buddy Whittington & Earl Cate at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 pl.m.
- Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 9 p.m.
- Everything is Terrible! at Clapp Auditorium (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
- Strange Brew at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- David Baxter Band at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Huntertones at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - start at $30, 7:30 p.m.
- Blew Reed at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Ted Hammig & The Campain at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Sebastien Bordeaux at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Sat. Feb 12
- Eli Young Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $30 adv, $33 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Patti Steel and Dave Gamble, Paige Van Horn, and Sarah Loethen at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Mike Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Chantae Cann at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $20.00, 9 p.m.
- Friends of the Phamily at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Shannon Wurst at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Throes of Rejection, Marcia Brady, Vertical Groove at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $15, 8 p.m.
- Josh Weathers at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10 adv, $15 on Sat., 8 p.m.
Sun. Feb 13
- Tim HIllwood at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 3 p.m.
Mon. Feb 14
- Elton John Tribute by Jon Shorter at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 8 p.m.
Tue. Feb 15
- J Ray Davis at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Wed. Feb 16
- Todd Snider at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 on Wed., 8:30 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thur. Feb 17
- Gary Allan at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - start at $40, 7:30 p.m.
- Geoff Tate at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Folk Jam at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Invoke at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
