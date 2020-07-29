Governor Delivers COVID-19 Briefing From Russellville Following Jobs Announcement

Governor Asa Hutchinson delivered Wednesday's briefing from Russellville where he announced there were an additional 787 cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths. The number of hospitalizations also increase once again to 508. The governor said the testing numbers from the most recent monitoring period were lower than he would like to see with just more than 4,500 tests administered. Chicot County recorded the most new cases with 152, of which 145 are in a correctional facility. Sebastian County saw 43 new cases, Benton County had 33 and Washington County had 22. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Department of Health also reminded people about best-practices protocols for those who have been tested. A hospitalized patient should be isolated for at least 20 days now that the CDC believes people with stronger cases of COVID-19 can shed the virus for a longer period of time. To watch the full briefing, click here. Prior to the briefing, Hutchinson and Commerce Secretary Mike Preston announced that Fiocchi of America would be investing $15 million in a new plant in Little Rock that will employ 85 people. Fiocchi is a small-caliber ammunition manufacturer. For the full announcement, click here.