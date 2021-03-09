Lower Demand Prompts Governor To Extend COVID-19 Vaccines to Entirety of Group 1B

Related Program: 
More Arkansans are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. On Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced all categories in Phase 1B will not be able to receive a shot. That category includes workers in essential government services, grocery store and meal delivery, postal and package delivery, public transit, houses of worship and manufacturing. The governor also expanded vaccine eligibility to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who had originally been placed in Phase 1C. Food service workers, like restaurant and bar employees, remain in category 1C. Hutchinson said the decision to allow more Arkansans to get vaccinated came after mass vaccination clinic this weekend did not see the expected demand. The governor's goal is to get everyone in all of Phase 1B vaccinated by the end of this month. The next coronavirus response briefing will be held on Thursday. To Monday's briefing, click here.

